KSL Sports Live Top 5: Best Goals In Real Salt Lake History

Jun 24, 2023, 5:00 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following Pablo Ruiz’s contender for MLS Goal of the Year against D.C. United, KSL Sports Live relived Real Salt Lake’s best goals.

It will be hard to remove one from the list, but Ruiz’s bomb feels like it belongs in the top five.

The Annexation of Puerto Rico Against Columbus (2015)

A beautiful display of teamwork led to an Olmes García goal in Rio Tinto Stadium against the Crew.

Luke Mulholland, Kyle Beckerman, and Joao Plata set up what was RSL’s best goal in 2025.

Real Salt Lake and Columbus’ match would end in a 2-2 draw.

Javier Morales Goes Bicycle Off The Corner Kick (2013)

Morales’ goal in RSL’s 4-2 win over Portland isn’t the only bicycle kick on this list.

Joao Plata found his way onto the list again with an assist on what would be another top goal for Real Salt Lake.

Portland and RSL were the first and second seed in the MLS’s Western Conference in 2013. RSL beat Portland in the Conference Semifinals to advance to the MLS Cup.

Will Johnson Earns Goal Of The Year (2008)

The MLS Goal of the Year in 2008 was from Real Salt Lake’s Will Johnson.

At the time, it was RSL’s first-ever GOTY.

After a three-year hiatus, Johnson returned to the MLS in 2008. He scored two goals all season, but one of them was one for the record books.

Rubio Rubín’s Bicycle Kick Against Earthquakes (2021)

Rubio Rubín took home the Goal of the Year trophy for the second time in Real Salt Lake’s history in 2021.

Chicago, LA, and San Jose each share the title for most Goal of the Year trophies with three. Ruiz’s goal in 2023 may allow RSL to join that group.

RSL lost to San Jose, 2-1, despite Rubín’s heroics.

Damir Kreilach’s Crane Kick Against LAFC (2018)

They call him ‘King Kreilach’ for a reason.

In the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs, Kreilach’s karate kid impression tied the game at 2 against LAFC.

Kreilach put together a brace as Real Salt Lake beat LA and moved on to the Conference Semifinals.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

