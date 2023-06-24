KSL Sports Live Top 5: Best Goals In Real Salt Lake History

SALT LAKE CITY – Following Pablo Ruiz’s contender for MLS Goal of the Year against D.C. United, KSL Sports Live relived Real Salt Lake’s best goals.

It will be hard to remove one from the list, but Ruiz’s bomb feels like it belongs in the top five.

2023 Goal of the Year: pic.twitter.com/LQaBbq6hiq — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 18, 2023

The Annexation of Puerto Rico Against Columbus (2015)

A beautiful display of teamwork led to an Olmes García goal in Rio Tinto Stadium against the Crew.

Luke Mulholland, Kyle Beckerman, and Joao Plata set up what was RSL’s best goal in 2025.

Real Salt Lake and Columbus’ match would end in a 2-2 draw.

Javier Morales Goes Bicycle Off The Corner Kick (2013)

Morales’ goal in RSL’s 4-2 win over Portland isn’t the only bicycle kick on this list.

lovely morning ain’t it? pic.twitter.com/yEQKCkWMUb — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 22, 2023

Joao Plata found his way onto the list again with an assist on what would be another top goal for Real Salt Lake.

Portland and RSL were the first and second seed in the MLS’s Western Conference in 2013. RSL beat Portland in the Conference Semifinals to advance to the MLS Cup.

Will Johnson Earns Goal Of The Year (2008)

The MLS Goal of the Year in 2008 was from Real Salt Lake’s Will Johnson.

At the time, it was RSL’s first-ever GOTY.

After a three-year hiatus, Johnson returned to the MLS in 2008. He scored two goals all season, but one of them was one for the record books.

Rubio Rubín’s Bicycle Kick Against Earthquakes (2021)

Rubio Rubín took home the Goal of the Year trophy for the second time in Real Salt Lake’s history in 2021.

🤩 STUNNER 🤩 As voted on by the fans, @realsaltlake‘s Rubio Rubin wins @ATT 5G Goal of the Year honors! pic.twitter.com/XIFP2cx9q6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 24, 2021

Chicago, LA, and San Jose each share the title for most Goal of the Year trophies with three. Ruiz’s goal in 2023 may allow RSL to join that group.

RSL lost to San Jose, 2-1, despite Rubín’s heroics.

Damir Kreilach’s Crane Kick Against LAFC (2018)

They call him ‘King Kreilach’ for a reason.

In the 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs, Kreilach’s karate kid impression tied the game at 2 against LAFC.

Damir Kreilach and his crane kick lead @realsaltlake to a stunning 3-2 upset of LAFC in the knockout round of the @MLS Cup Playoffs. #RSLvsLAFC #RSL #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5RGL3Gots0 — Jeremiah Jensen (@JeremiahJensen) November 2, 2018

Kreilach put together a brace as Real Salt Lake beat LA and moved on to the Conference Semifinals.

