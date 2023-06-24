The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Manfred Says Big Oakland Turnout Doesn’t Change ‘Decade Worth Of Inaction’

Jun 24, 2023, 6:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LONDON (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said one big turnout by Oakland Athletics fans doesn’t change “a decade worth of inaction” as he defended earlier comments about the “ reverse boycott ” held in protest of the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas.

Manfred claimed he was taken out of context when he sarcastically praised the 27,759 A’s fans for amounting to “almost an average Major League Baseball crowd” at a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13 at the Coliseum.

Speaking Friday at a new conference ahead of a weekend series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, Manfred said the A’s had not yet submitted a relocation application and there is not a deadline for when he wants clubs to vote.

“My comment about Oakland was that I feel sorry for the fans, that it was my initial and — preference that we find a solution in Oakland,” Manfred said at London Stadium when asked if he had regrets about his remarks.

“The comment that I made about the fans on a particular night was taken out of context of those two larger remarks: I feel sorry for the fans. We hate to move. We did everything we could possibly to do keep the club in Oakland. Unfortunately, one night doesn’t change a decade worth of inaction,” he added.

Following an owners meeting on June 15, Manfred had said: “I mean, it was great. It’s great to see what is this year almost an average Major League Baseball crowd in the facility for one night. That’s a great thing.”

MLB is set to begin a months-long approval process for the team’s proposed move to Las Vegas. Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo last week signed legislation granting $380 million in public financing for a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

A relocation committee will study the relocation proposal and make recommendations to Manfred and the eight-man executive council. The executive council formulates a recommendation to all clubs, which must approve the move by at least three-quarters vote.

Milwaukee owner Mark Attanasio will chair the relocation committee. Manfred said he has not yer appointed any additional members.

“I don’t have a firm timeline,” Manfred said. “Depends on when the application comes in and how long the committee feels it needs to examine the application.”

Oakland is averaging under 10,000 fans per home game, lowest among the 30 teams. The A’s have the worst record in the major leagues at 19-58.

RELATED STORIES

The proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat ballpark with a retractable roof would be close to Allegiant Stadium, where the NFL’s Oakland Raiders moved to in 2020, and T-Mobile Arena, where the NHL’s expansion Golden Knights started play in 2017.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Live Top 5: Best Goals In Real Salt Lake History

Following Pablo Ruiz's contender for MLS Goal of the Year against D.C. United, KSL Sports Live relived Real Salt Lake's best goals.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week 10 Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 10th and final week of the 2023 USFL regular season.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Draft, Who Is On Jazz Roster?

It's already been a busy summer for the Utah Jazz, who added three rookie first-round draft picks to the roster before hitting free agency. 

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Shares When Bryson Barnes Got His Number Called Against WSU

Remember last season when backup quarterback Bryson Barnes unexpectedly started for Utah football against WSU?

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake returns to Sandy, Utah, this weekend against Minnesota United as the hosts hope to pick up their third consecutive victory.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #49 Weber State’s Abraham Williams (Cornerback)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #49 is Weber State's Abraham Williams (CB). Throughout the summer...

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Manfred Says Big Oakland Turnout Doesn’t Change ‘Decade Worth Of Inaction’