Justen Glad Ties Game With Minnesota United FC In Stoppage Time

SALT LAKE CITY – Justen Glad scored a goal in the 98th minute to tie the game and force a draw at home.

The equalizer was Glad’s third goal of the season.

Real Salt Lake trailed 2-0 at the half.

Danny Musovski put RSL on the board in the 79th minute.

Glad’s goal helped RSL avoid another home loss.

They earn one point for the draw and will look onto their next match in Toronto on July 1.

Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake has begun moving up the Western Conference standings as of late. Despite a slow start to the season due to a growing injury list and misfortune, Real Salt Lake has begun its quest to host a playoff game in 2023.

Currently, Real Salt Lake finds itself occupying the seventh seed in the Western Conference, however, it was not long ago that the club found itself on the outside of the playoff bubble and looking in. Remarkably, despite struggling early in the season, RSL still only finds itself six points off the conference leaders LAFC on 26 points.

Following the 3-1 midweek victory on the road against St. Louis SC, Real Salt Lake now boasts the best road record in the entire league. RSL has secured five road victories and has totaled a combined 17 points secured on the road in 2023. No other MLS side has managed to pick up five road victories to date.

However, it is a different story at home. What was once a fortress for RSL, America First Field has quickly proven to be a troubling venue. Real Salt Lake has only managed two wins at home through nine home games.

Their last home victory came against San Jose on April 22nd when they defeated the Earthquakes 3-1. Their only victory came in the same month, on April 8, against Charlotte in another 3-1 victory.

Despite the stretch of poor home results for RSL, the club enters this weekend’s fixture in wonderful form. They will look to pick up three points for the third time this week.

