The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Justen Glad Ties Game With Minnesota United FC In Stoppage Time

Jun 24, 2023, 9:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Justen Glad scored a goal in the 98th minute to tie the game and force a draw at home.

The equalizer was Glad’s third goal of the season.

Real Salt Lake trailed 2-0 at the half.

Danny Musovski put RSL on the board in the 79th minute.

RELATED: Danny Musovski Scores Late Goal Against Minnesota United FC

Glad’s goal helped RSL avoid another home loss.

They earn one point for the draw and will look onto their next match in Toronto on July 1.

Real Salt Lake Returns Home Against Minnesota United

Real Salt Lake has begun moving up the Western Conference standings as of late. Despite a slow start to the season due to a growing injury list and misfortune, Real Salt Lake has begun its quest to host a playoff game in 2023.

Currently, Real Salt Lake finds itself occupying the seventh seed in the Western Conference, however, it was not long ago that the club found itself on the outside of the playoff bubble and looking in. Remarkably, despite struggling early in the season, RSL still only finds itself six points off the conference leaders LAFC on 26 points.

Following the 3-1 midweek victory on the road against St. Louis SC, Real Salt Lake now boasts the best road record in the entire league. RSL has secured five road victories and has totaled a combined 17 points secured on the road in 2023. No other MLS side has managed to pick up five road victories to date.

However, it is a different story at home. What was once a fortress for RSL, America First Field has quickly proven to be a troubling venue. Real Salt Lake has only managed two wins at home through nine home games.

Their last home victory came against San Jose on April 22nd when they defeated the Earthquakes 3-1. Their only victory came in the same month, on April 8, against Charlotte in another 3-1 victory.

Despite the stretch of poor home results for RSL, the club enters this weekend’s fixture in wonderful form. They will look to pick up three points for the third time this week.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Justen Glad with the equalizer? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Complete Entertaining Comeback At Home

Real Salt Lake pulled off a remarkable 2-2 come-from-behind draw at home to Minnesota United thanks to Justen Glad's last-second equalizer.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Musovski Scores Late Goal Against Minnesota United FC

Danny Musovski put Real Salt Lake on the board against Minnesota in the 79th minute to make it a one-possession game.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Manfred Says Big Oakland Turnout Doesn’t Change ‘Decade Worth Of Inaction’

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said big turnout by Oakland fans doesn’t change “a decade worth of inaction" regarding the reverse boycott.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Live Top 5: Best Goals In Real Salt Lake History

Following Pablo Ruiz's contender for MLS Goal of the Year against D.C. United, KSL Sports Live relived Real Salt Lake's best goals.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week 10 Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 10th and final week of the 2023 USFL regular season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

After Draft, Who Is On Jazz Roster?

It's already been a busy summer for the Utah Jazz, who added three rookie first-round draft picks to the roster before hitting free agency. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Justen Glad Ties Game With Minnesota United FC In Stoppage Time