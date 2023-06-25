The latest on Utah wildfires
Landing gear malfunction forces emergency landing in Spanish Fork

Jun 24, 2023, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm

No one was injured when this twin-engine plane made an emergency landing in Spanish Fork. (Spanish Fork Police Department)

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A twin-engine airplane made an emergency landing and stopped on its nose at the Spanish Fork airport Saturday evening after the landing gear malfunctioned.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said four family members were on the plane – a 70-year-old pilot, his son, and two grandsons.

The plane had just taken off from the same airport but when the pilot retracted the landing gear a warning light came on.

A second airplane took off to try and help but it wasn’t successful.

Slaymaker said the plane circled the airport for about an hour to burn off fuel and keep trying to get the landing gear to work.

The plane ended up making an emergency landing on its nose at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The plane landed safely. No one was injured.

