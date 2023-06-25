The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah QB Powers Maulers To Playoff Win, Into USFL Title Game

Jun 25, 2023, 10:31 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams led the Pittsburgh Maulers past the Michigan Panthers in the opening round of the 2023 USFL playoffs and into the league’s championship game.

The Maulers hosted the Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, June 24.

Williams helped Pittsburgh to a postseason victory to secure a spot in the 2023 USFL title game.

With 44 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Maulers trailing 24-20, the former Utah standout and Ishmael Hyman connected on a six-yard touchdown pass and catch to give their team a lead late in the contest.

However, with four seconds left in regulation, the Panthers made a 47-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

The Maulers began overtime by converting a two-point attempt with a two-yard pass from Williams to Mason Stokke.

Following a failed two-point try by Michigan, Williams ran into the end zone on another two-point effort for a successful conversion.

The Panthers failed on their second two-point try and Pittsburgh was crowned as USFL North Divison Champions with a 31-27 victory.

Williams finished the contest 23/40 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball six times for 36 yards. Williams posted a QBR of 79.5 in the win.

With the win, the Maulers picked up their fifth victory of the season and secured themselves a spot in the USFL title game against the New Orleans Breakers or Birmingham Stallions. Last season, the Stallions won the USFL title.

RELATED: Former Utah QB Leads Pittsburgh Maulers To Win In USFL’s Week 9

The 2023 USFL Championship Game will be held in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Expects To Be Released From Hospital Two Days After Surgery

Deion Sanders said that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Source: NFL Owners Plan To Meet July 20, Potentially Vote On Commanders Sale

NFL owners are reportedly set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justen Glad Ties Game With Minnesota United FC In Stoppage Time

Justen Glad scored a goal in the 98th minute against Minnesota United FC to tie the game and force a draw at home.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Complete Entertaining Comeback At Home

Real Salt Lake pulled off a remarkable 2-2 come-from-behind draw at home to Minnesota United thanks to Justen Glad's last-second equalizer.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Musovski Scores Late Goal Against Minnesota United FC

Danny Musovski put Real Salt Lake on the board against Minnesota in the 79th minute to make it a one-possession game.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Manfred Says Big Oakland Turnout Doesn’t Change ‘Decade Worth Of Inaction’

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said big turnout by Oakland fans doesn’t change “a decade worth of inaction" regarding the reverse boycott.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Former Utah QB Powers Maulers To Playoff Win, Into USFL Title Game