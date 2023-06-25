Former Utah QB Powers Maulers To Playoff Win, Into USFL Title Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes quarterback Troy Williams led the Pittsburgh Maulers past the Michigan Panthers in the opening round of the 2023 USFL playoffs and into the league’s championship game.

The Maulers hosted the Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, June 24.

Williams helped Pittsburgh to a postseason victory to secure a spot in the 2023 USFL title game.

With 44 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Maulers trailing 24-20, the former Utah standout and Ishmael Hyman connected on a six-yard touchdown pass and catch to give their team a lead late in the contest.

However, with four seconds left in regulation, the Panthers made a 47-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

The Maulers began overtime by converting a two-point attempt with a two-yard pass from Williams to Mason Stokke.

Following a failed two-point try by Michigan, Williams ran into the end zone on another two-point effort for a successful conversion.

When @TroyWilliams_3 converted our 2nd possession in OT! ⚒️pic.twitter.com/WxMs4kE5XV — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 25, 2023

The Panthers failed on their second two-point try and Pittsburgh was crowned as USFL North Divison Champions with a 31-27 victory.

THE MAULERS WIN THE NORTH IN OT ⚒ pic.twitter.com/5z591PhMOt — USFL (@USFL) June 25, 2023

Williams finished the contest 23/40 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball six times for 36 yards. Williams posted a QBR of 79.5 in the win.

With the win, the Maulers picked up their fifth victory of the season and secured themselves a spot in the USFL title game against the New Orleans Breakers or Birmingham Stallions. Last season, the Stallions won the USFL title.

The 2023 USFL Championship Game will be held in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

TELL THEM QB1 😈 pic.twitter.com/397TUdFzv2 — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 25, 2023

About Troy Williams

Prior to his professional career, the Carson, California native attended Washington and Santa Monica College before transferring to the University of Utah. Williams played for the Utes from 2016-17.

During his two seasons with Utah, Williams threw for 3,569 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 53 percent completion rate. He also ran the ball 151 times for 310 yards and nine touchdowns.

Former Utah QB Troy Williams is throwing at Pro Day. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mYMvOlF8sz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 24, 2022

After his college career, Williams played in the Canadian Football League from 2019-22.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

