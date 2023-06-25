The latest on Utah wildfires
GUN VIOLENCE

Kansas City shooting leaves 3 people dead, 5 injured

Jun 25, 2023, 11:53 AM

At least eight people were shot, three fatally, on June 25 in Kansas City, Missouri. (KSHB)

BY


CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed – two men and one woman – and five others were injured after a Sunday morning shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m. local time, police responded to the scene on 57th St. and Prospect Ave., where preliminary information indicated there was a large gathering of people in a parking lot.

Officers found three people dead, and they later determined five other people had arrived at various hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle with “non-life threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

No suspects have been apprehended, but police said they are “confident that there are many witnesses to this incident that would have valuable information.”

“If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS,” the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said in a statement.

Police are offering a reward of “up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.”

Police said they are working with Partners for Peace “to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

