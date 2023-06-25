The latest on Utah wildfires
Colorado’s Deion Sanders Expects To Be Released From Hospital Two Days After Surgery

Jun 25, 2023, 12:05 PM

BY


KSL Sports

APColorado football coach Deion Sanders said on social media that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Sanders told his family that he had successful surgery on Friday for a blood clot in his left thigh and another in the same leg below his knee.

He said he also has a blood clot in the right leg that doctors were “going to get soon.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

RELATED: University Of Colorado Football Coach Deion Sanders Might Have To Amputate Foot

As a result of circulation issues, Sanders had two toes amputated in 2021.

Sanders allowed camera crews with ” Thee Pregame Show ” to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.

In at 11-minute segment released June 16 on YouTube, Sanders met with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ken Hunt, vascular surgeons Dr. Donald Jacobs and Dr. Max Wohlauer and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold to discuss his daily pain levels and possible next steps.

“You just have to understand what the risks are. Things can cascade,” Jacobs said, adding that Sanders might not just lose another toe but “he could lose the foot.”

“Well, I know what risks are,” Sanders replied. “I only have eight toes. So, I’m pretty sure I understand.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

RELATED STORIES

Sanders said he has no feeling on the bottom of his left foot and said if a procedure is recommended he wants to get it done right away because once the season starts he’ll too busy.

“I want to do it this summer because when we get rolling, I’m not going to have time to do it,” Sanders said. “This is the best downtime I have.”

Sanders missed three games at Jackson State in 2021 after having two toes amputated during the season.

Sanders took over the downtrodden Buffaloes program in December following Colorado’s 1-11 season in 2022. His hiring has led to a resurgence of interest in the program that’s had just two winning seasons since 2016, one of those was a 4-2 mark during the pandemic season of 2020.

The Buffs sold out their spring game in April and has sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time in nearly three decades. Colorado opens at TCU on Sept. 2 and hosts former Big 12 rival Nebraska a week later at Folsom Field.

