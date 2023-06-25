The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Griner Chosen As WNBA All-Star Starter With Wilson, Stewart Captains Again

Jun 25, 2023, 2:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

NEW YORK (AP)Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.

RELATED STORIES

The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson’s team won the game last year.

Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.

Satou Sabally of Dallas and Elena Delle Donne of Washington round out the frontcourt starters.

The backcourt starters are Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.

The reserves will be chosen by the league’s head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can’t vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on July 1.

RELATED: Aces Receive Championship Rings, Pummel Sparks 93-65

Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.

Fan balloting accounts for 50% of the vote to determine starters for the game. WNBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Player’s scores were calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the three groups.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Golfer Zac Blair Posts Top Five Finish At Travelers Championship

Former BYU golfer Zac Blair finished inside the top five on the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship after an impressive final round.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Arrives In Salt Lake City Following Draft

Taylor Hendricks landed in Salt Lake City for the first time as a member of the Utah Jazz three days after the franchise drafted him.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Expects To Be Released From Hospital Two Days After Surgery

Deion Sanders said that he expects to be released from the hospital on Sunday, two days after surgery for blood clots in his legs.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP Source: NFL Owners Plan To Meet July 20, Potentially Vote On Commanders Sale

NFL owners are reportedly set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Powers Maulers To Playoff Win, Into USFL Title Game

Troy Williams led the Maulers past the Panthers in the opening round of the 2023 USFL playoffs and into the league's championship game.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justen Glad Ties Game With Minnesota United FC In Stoppage Time

Justen Glad scored a goal in the 98th minute against Minnesota United FC to tie the game and force a draw at home.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Griner Chosen As WNBA All-Star Starter With Wilson, Stewart Captains Again