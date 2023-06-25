The latest on Utah wildfires
One killed, several injured in crash: Highway 6 closed

Jun 25, 2023, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm

FILE (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person was killed and several others injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Sunday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Luis Silva, “The crash involved three vehicles. A silver Hyundai Elantra, a white Toyota Venza, and a gray Chevy Cruz.”

One person died in the crash and Silva said “several others” injured.

The roadway is closed in both directions at mile-marker 183. Eastbound US-6 is closed at US-89 to Mapleton and westbound US-6 is closed at US-89 to Thistle due to a crash on US-6 at MP 183, Diamond Fork area.

Drivers should consider an alternate route.

 

Local News

A Great Basin Rattlesnake...

Mike Stapley for KSL.com 

Hogle Zoo employs variety of safety protocols to keep venomous reptiles, spiders

Employees at Utah's Hogle Zoo participate in rigorous training and are required to follow exact protocols to keep venomous creatures from contact with the public.

17 hours ago

Mosasaur drawing...

Carter Williams, KSL.com 

‘Significant’ 94M-year-old marine reptile fossil found in Utah

A set of fossils found in southern Utah over a decade ago is now believed to be the oldest mosasaur fossil ever uncovered in North America, and it's helping paleontologists better understand the evolution of the marine reptile that once existed in the age of the dinosaurs.

17 hours ago

Boat on Pineview Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Deputies enforce safety first on Utah’s lakes

Law enforcement is urging people to stay safe on the water now that the heat is starting to draw bigger crowds out to Utah's lakes.

2 days ago

Emergency landing...

Cary Schwanitz

Landing gear malfunction forces emergency landing in Spanish Fork

A twin-engine airplane made an emergency landing on its nose at the Spanish Fork airport Saturday evening after the landing gear malfunctioned.

2 days ago

Celest Maloy...

LINDSAY AERTS, KSLNewsRadio

GOP delegates elect Celeste Maloy to ballot for CD2 special election

In an unexpected twist, delegates in Utah’s Second Congressional District elected Celeste Maloy to the primary special election ballot on Sept. 5, 2023.

2 days ago

Alex Cabrero

Mirror Lake Highway busy on opening weekend

The popular Mirror Lake Highway officially opened this week. Lots of Utahns made the drive up on this first weekend and saw something you don’t normally see this late in the year.

2 days ago

