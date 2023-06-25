LOCAL NEWS
One killed, several injured in crash: Highway 6 closed
Jun 25, 2023, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm
(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)
SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person was killed and several others injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Sunday afternoon.
According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Luis Silva, “The crash involved three vehicles. A silver Hyundai Elantra, a white Toyota Venza, and a gray Chevy Cruz.”
One person died in the crash and Silva said “several others” injured.
The roadway is closed in both directions at mile-marker 183. Eastbound US-6 is closed at US-89 to Mapleton and westbound US-6 is closed at US-89 to Thistle due to a crash on US-6 at MP 183, Diamond Fork area.
Update: EB US-6 is closed at US-89 to Mapleton and WB US-6 is closed at US-89 to Thistle due to a crash on US-6 at MP 183, Diamond Fork area.
— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 25, 2023
Drivers should consider an alternate route.