One killed, several injured in crash: Highway 6 closed

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person was killed and several others injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Sunday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Luis Silva, “The crash involved three vehicles. A silver Hyundai Elantra, a white Toyota Venza, and a gray Chevy Cruz.”

One person died in the crash and Silva said “several others” injured.

The roadway is closed in both directions at mile-marker 183. Eastbound US-6 is closed at US-89 to Mapleton and westbound US-6 is closed at US-89 to Thistle due to a crash on US-6 at MP 183, Diamond Fork area.

Drivers should consider an alternate route.