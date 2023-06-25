Former BYU Golfer Zac Blair Posts Top Five Finish At Travelers Championship

The latest on Utah wildfires
SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU standout Zac Blair finished inside the top five on the leaderboard at the 2023 Travelers Championship after an impressive final round.

The Travelers Championship was held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 22-25.

After shooting eight under par on Sunday, June 25, Blair moved up 13 spots on the leaderboard to secure a finish inside the top five.

Zac Blair at the 2023 Travelers Championship

Blair had scores of 65 on each of the first two days at RPC River Highlands. He began the weekend with a round of 68 and closed out with a massive finish of eight under par for a score of 62.

During his fourth and final round of the tourney, Blair recorded one eagle, eight birdies, and two bogeys.

Blair is currently playing on a medical extension and is battling to secure his status on the PGA Tour.

Prior to his professional career, Blair played for BYU’s men’s golf program from 2009-13.

Final Leaderboard

1. Keegan Bradley (-23)

T2. Brian Harman (-20)

T2. Zac Blair (-20)

T4. Patrick Cantlay (-19)

T4. Chez Reavie (-19)

T4. Scottie Scheffler (-19)

T7. Rory McIlroy (-18)

T7. Denny McCarthy (-18)

T9. Min Woo Lee (-17)

T9. Corey Conners (-17)

T9. Alex Smalley (-17)

T9. Justin Thomas (-17)

The purse for the 2023 Travelers Championship was $20 million. Xander Schauffele was the tournament’s previous winner.

Tony Finau

Fellow Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau shot an even round on Sunday and finished tied for 45th place on the leaderboard. Finau posted opening rounds of 69 and 66 before closing the weekend with scores of 66 and 70.

He finished the event with a final score of nine under par and fell 19 spots during the final round.

During the closing round, Finau recorded three birdies and three bogeys.

Finau is eighth in the FedEx Cup Standings.

