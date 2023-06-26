Man allegedly shoved woman into car before driving off, strangling her

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A man is in custody after kidnapping and strangling a woman, before leading police on an 80-mile pursuit, police say.

According to court documents, at approximately 1:55 a.m. on June 22, police responded to the report of a man shoving a woman into a car. Police were told a woman was forced into a white Honda Pilot at a truck stop at 1055 E. Main Street, in Green River.

Police responded and found a car matching that description near 2490 E. Main Street.

The officer activated his police lights to initiate a traffic stop and the Honda pulled into a gas station and drove around the gas pumps. The car then turned back onto Main Street and sped away. The driver drove at speeds over 100 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

The car then entered Interstate-70 near mile marker 160. The driver hit speeds of 113 mph in an 80 mph zone. The officer pursued the car heading west until it exited the freeway at mile marker 116 and then ran a stop sign, re-entering I-70.

The driver made several lane changes, weaving in and out of traffic until an officer spiked the vehicle and it came to a stop at mile post 90 on westbound I-70.

The officer pursued the vehicle for approximately 80-90 miles before the Honda stopped.

The driver, Justin Edward Jaramillo, was taken into custody. A woman was found lying in the back seat of the vehicle, and stated to police, “he took me!” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Later the unidentified victim told police that Jaramillo had strangled her and that she had lost consciousness.

She had visible red marks on her throat and neck. She was later interviewed at a hospital and stated that Jaramillo had chocked her and placed his hand over her mouth and nose.

Jaramillo was booked into Emery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with loss of consciousness, failure to respond at officers’ signal to stop, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on a suspended/revoked license.