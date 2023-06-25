The latest on Utah wildfires
BYU Football Picks Up Commitment From American Fork's Jett Nelson

Jun 25, 2023, 8:04 PM

PROVO, Utah – The latest commitment on the recruiting trail for BYU football is a local prospect within Utah County.

American Fork athlete Jett Nelson announced his pledge to BYU on Sunday. Nelson is a prospect in the class of 2024.

“COMMITTED! After a great weekend down at BYU and a great conversation with [Kalani Sitake] [Fesi Sitake], I’ve officially committed to play football at BYU,” tweeted Nelson.

Nelson is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound pass-catcher who was on his official visit to BYU this past weekend. He capped off the weekend with a pledge to the Cougars, the first program to extend a scholarship offer to him.

Nelson reports one other offer during his recruitment. That was from Southern Utah in the FCS ranks.

Nelson is the seventh commit in BYU’s 2024 recruiting class. He’s the first since BYU picked up a commitment from four-star tight end Ryner Swanson nearly two weeks ago.

During his junior season at American Fork High School, Nelson had 24 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdown grabs. Even though Nelson has primarily played as a wide receiver or tight end at American Fork High, he could end up playing his college ball on the defensive side.

Busy official visit weekend for BYU football

Nelson was joined by his American Fork High teammate Davis Andrews during the official visit weekend. Andrews is a defensive prospect that BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill has made a top priority since he took the position in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

