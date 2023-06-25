Former Utah DB Snags Pair Of INTs, Helps Stallions Reach USFL Title Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes defensive back Brian Allen helped the Birmingham Stallions blow out the New Orleans Breakers in the opening round of the 2023 USFL playoffs to advance to the league’s championship game.

The Stallions hosted the Breakers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Sunday, June 25.

Behind a two-interception performance, Allen helped Birmingham to a postseason victory to secure a spot in the 2023 USFL title game.

With 12:42 remaining in the opening quarter, Allen picked off New Orleans’ M. Bethel-Thompson. Allen returned the ball two yards to the Breakers’ 43-yard line. Birmingham made a field goal on the subsequent possession to take an early 3-0 lead.

WE’LL TAKE THAT, THAT THANK YOU VERY MUCH! 😎 🐎@B_ALLO_14 with the read and pick! pic.twitter.com/jy0M2tdaoP — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 25, 2023

With 9:06 left in the third quarter, the former Utah standout intercepted Bethel-Thompson for a second time. Allen’s second pick was returned 10 yards by the cornerback to the New Orleans 40-yard line.

Ball magnets, if you will 😏@B_ALLO_14 with the pick! pic.twitter.com/NMmPf4iWXX — Birmingham Stallions (@USFLStallions) June 26, 2023

Birmingham went on to defeat New Orleans, 47-22.

Allen finished the contest with three total tackles, two solo tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions.

With the win, the Stallions picked up their ninth victory of the season and secured themselves a spot in the USFL title game against the Pittsburgh Maulers. Last season, the Stallions won the USFL title.

The 2023 USFL Championship Game will be held in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Brian Allen

Prior to playing professional football, Allen was a standout player for the University of Utah from 2012-16.

The La Marque, Texas native was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. From 2017-21, Allen played in the NFL for the Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

