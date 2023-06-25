Locals In The USFL: 2023 Division Championship Round Recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the opening week of the USFL postseason, which featured a pair of division championship games:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (8-2)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, three pass breakups, and two interceptions in Birmingham’s 47-22 win over the New Orleans Breakers in the South Division championship on Sunday, June 25.

Next Game: USFL Championship Game vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (4-6)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles and five solo tackles in Michigan’s 31-27 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division championship on Saturday, June 24.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoffs

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (7-3)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers suffered a 47-22 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the South Division championship on Sunday, June 25.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoffs

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6)

The former Utah quarterback was 23/40 passing for 203 yards and one touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 31-27 overtime win over the Michigan Panthers. He also carried the ball six times for 36 yards. Williams also helped the Maulers to a pair of successful two-point attempts in overtime.

Next Game: USFL Championship Game vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former BYU Cougars

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back had nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Michigan’s 31-27 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division championship on Saturday, June 24.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from playoffs

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers beat the Michigan Panthers in overtime of the North Division championship, 31-27, on Saturday, June 24.

Next Game: USFL Championship Game vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, July 1 at 6 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

YOUR 2023 USFL NORTH DIVISION CHAMPIONS! ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/HQAlKBiUyj — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) June 25, 2023

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Follow @kyleireland