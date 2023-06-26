Man stabbed in West Valley City parking lot

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was stabbed in a parking lot fight, police say.

Sgt. Jason Hauer with West Valley City Police Department said the victim’s girlfriend pulled into the parking spot of the suspect at the Enclave Apartments in West Valley City at 3810 S. Redwood Road.

After an argument between the girlfriend and the suspect, the victim jumped in and got into a physical fight with the suspect.

The victim noticed they had been stabbed, and the girlfriend took the victim to a medical center.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition.

Police are still investigating.