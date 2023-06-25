Former Utah Football Coach Ron McBride Closes Fundraiser Singing ‘Bad Moon Rising’

SALT LAKE CITY – Legendary Utah football coach Ron McBride held his annual fundraiser for the Ron McBride Foundation closing the event out singing “Bad Moon Rising”.

The Credence Clearwater Revival tune has become a staple in the Utes’ playlist the past few years after quarterback Cam Rising earned the starting job in 2021, earning the nickname “Bad Moon”.

McBride’s foundation raised over $65,000 to help at-risk youth in the Salt Lake Valley with the help of several of his former players who once again turned out in a big way for their coach at his Sunday Social. McBride’s coinciding “I Love You, Man” golf tournament will take place Monday at Thanksgiving Point and has already brought in $130,000 with the potential to bring in more through raffles and an additional auction.

Utah Legends Turn Out For A Legend

There are few people more universally loved in Utah than McBride. It doesn’t matter if you’re a former Ute who played for him, a current Ute just familiar with his constant presence, a football player, a gymnast, or *gasp* a BYU Cougar. If McBride needs something, people show up in droves to help.

Sunday’s social featured an impressive turnout that included Randy Gomez, Paul Barton, Mikki Kane-Barton, Missy Marlow, Maile O’Keefe, and Johnny Maea among many others.

Legends such as Utah and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Luther Elliss as well as BYU and 49ers quarterback Steve Young while not present, donated signed helmets to help raise funds for a man respected by all who come in contact with him.

