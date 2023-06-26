Two seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Two men were seriously injured after police say they were hit by a vehicle while pushing a stalled vehicle late Sunday night.

Sgt. Adrian Montelongo with the South Jordan Police Department said the crash happened near 11590 S. Redwood Road.

The two men, both in their 20s, were pushing the stalled vehicle in the far-right northbound lane when a vehicle rear-ended the stalled vehicle. Both men were hospitalized in critical condition, and Montelongo said one had life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was dispatched but was ultimately canceled by first responders. Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the men was cooperating with their investigation and there was no indication of DUI.

The crash remained under investigation Monday morning and police said the stalled vehicle that was being pushed had no lights on at the time of the crash.