Report: Jazz Acquire John Collins, Trade Rudy Gay

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rudy Gay and a second-round draft pick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news early Monday.

“ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap.”

What Does John Collins Offer The Jazz?

Collins provides the Jazz with a starting caliber forward to play alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler as rookie Taylor Hendricks develops.

The 25-year-old was the 19th pick by the Hawks of the 2017 draft after two standout seasons at Wake Forrest.

Collins quickly developed into a franchise piece for the Hawks averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

However, Collins production has taken a steep downturn over the last three seasons.

The hyper-athletic forward has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting just 53 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three.

During the 2022-23 season, Collins shot a career-low 50 percent from the floor and 29 percent from the three-point line.

The forward has two years and more than $51 million left on his contract, plus a $26.5 million deal in 2025-26 season.

Collins was born in Layton, Utah.

Rudy Gay had one season and $6.5 million left on his deal after picking up his player option for the 2023-24 season.

