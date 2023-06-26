The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Jazz Acquire John Collins, Trade Rudy Gay

Jun 26, 2023, 12:07 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rudy Gay and a second-round draft pick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news early Monday.

“ESPN Sources: The Hawks are finalizing a trade to send F/C John Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Atlanta’s largely unloading Collins’ three years, $78M for some roster building flexibility and alignment with looming changes to salary cap.”

What Does John Collins Offer The Jazz?

Collins provides the Jazz with a starting caliber forward to play alongside Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler as rookie Taylor Hendricks develops.

The 25-year-old was the 19th pick by the Hawks of the 2017 draft after two standout seasons at Wake Forrest.

Collins quickly developed into a franchise piece for the Hawks averaging 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor and 37 percent from the three-point line.

However, Collins production has taken a steep downturn over the last three seasons.

The hyper-athletic forward has averaged 15.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting just 53 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three.

During the 2022-23 season, Collins shot a career-low 50 percent from the floor and 29 percent from the three-point line.

The forward has two years and more than $51 million left on his contract, plus a $26.5 million deal in 2025-26 season.

Collins was born in Layton, Utah.

Rudy Gay had one season and $6.5 million left on his deal after picking up his player option for the 2023-24 season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #48 Utah’s Money Parks (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #48 is Utah's Money Parks (WR). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Remembers Former Director Of Sports Medicine Bill Bean

Utah Athletics sent out a press release Monday morning in memoriam of former Director of Sports Medicine Bill Bean.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Victor Wembanyama Says He Won’t Play For France’s National Team At This Year’s World Cup

The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won't play with his national basketball team at this year's World Cup in order to protect his still developing body

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Reynolds Among New Investors Backing F1 Team Alpine In $218 Million Deal

After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 6/26/23)

Can you believe it's the final week of June? Soon the Utes Bulletin will be prepping you all for Pac-12 Media Day and Fall Camp.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletics Holds Devotional To Kickoff Big 12 Week Festivities

BYU kicked off Big 12 week with talks from Kalani Sitake and BYU athletes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Report: Jazz Acquire John Collins, Trade Rudy Gay