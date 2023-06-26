Teenager killed in rollover crash in Kanarraville

IRON COUNTY, Utah — A 19-year-old man was ejected from their car after it rolled over on a dirt road late Sunday night.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said a Kanarraville resident called 911 reporting a car crash on 1200 North and East Frontage Rd at approximately 11 p.m.

Police say three people in a 1999 Red Ford F-150 pickup truck were traveling on a dirt road and lost control when attempting to turn.

“Upon entering a curve in the roadway, the truck lost control, causing the vehicle to roll. One occupant, a 19-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle,” stated the sheriff’s office press release.

First responders began CPR on the teenager, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the other two teenagers had minor injuries, were treated on scene, and released.

Investigators believe that speed was the main factor in the crash and did not suspect drugs or alcohol.