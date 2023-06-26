The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

5,000 US flights delayed or canceled due to severe storms

Jun 26, 2023, 1:10 PM

United Airlines aircrafts are parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey,...

United Airlines aircrafts are parked at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on March 9, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

New York (CNN) — More than 5,000 flights across the United States were delayed or canceled Monday after powerful storms ripped through the parts of the country, mainly in the Southeast and the Ohio Valley.

Data from FlightAware showed that on Monday afternoon, 3,825 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and another 1,304 were canceled.

United Airlines (UAL)was faring the worst of the American domestic airlines. About 8% of its schedule, or 244 flights, was canceled and another 17%, or 502 flights, was delayed as of 2 pm ET. Delta (DAL) wasn’t far behind, with 5% (182 flights) of its schedule canceled and 13% (465 flights) delayed.

Two commuter airlines also had their schedules disrupted. Republic Airways, which operates short-haul flights for American Airlines, Delta and United, had 23% of its schedule canceled (218 flights) and 15% (147 flights) delayed. Endeavor Air, a Delta-owned carrier, experienced a similar number of delays and cancellations.

The delays and cancellations come after thunderstorms battered parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Ohio Valley Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. More than 700,000 people across the region are without power

Meanwhile, more than 50 million people from Arizona to Louisiana faced “oppressive” heat on Sunday in a significant heat wave that is forecast to spread and continue through the beginning of the July 4 holiday week. Experts say it could potentially break several high temperature records across the region.

The four US airports most affected Monday morning are all major hubs for either United or Delta: New Jersey’s Newark Liberty, both of New York’s airports (LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy) as well as Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson and Boston’s Logan.

Monday’s forecast also looks tough for travelers with 90 million people under threat of severe storms. A Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” is highlighted for the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where multiple rounds of thunderstorms are possible later in the day. Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, DC, and Raleigh, North Carolina, are included in the enhanced risk area.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Jim Crown, here in 2016 in New York City, had died in a racing accident. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMu...

Bryan Mena, CNN

Billionaire killed in race car crash in Colorado

James Crown, a billionaire businessman who held several leadership roles including board member of JPMorgan Chase, died Sunday in a racing accident in Colorado.

14 hours ago

In this image taken from video provided by the Colorado Judicial Branch, Anderson Lee Aldrich, left...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ club mass killer gets life in prison, victim says ‘devil awaits’ defendant

The suspect who pleaded guilty in a 2022 mass shooting at a LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs has been sentenced to life in prison.

14 hours ago

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host...

Associated Press

Fox News unveils primetime lineup, Jesse Watters takes Tucker Carlson’s former time slot

Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, the Fox News Channel announced Monday,

14 hours ago

...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Taco John’s responds to Taco Bell’s Taco Tuesday lawsuit

The fight for the “Taco Tuesday” trademark is getting spicy.

14 hours ago

FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. High-dos...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity

New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.

14 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court is ge...

Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman

The Supreme Court’s biggest decisions are coming. Here’s what they could say

The Supreme Court is getting ready to decide some of its biggest cases of the term. The high court has 10 opinions left to release over the next week before the justices begin their summer break.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

5,000 US flights delayed or canceled due to severe storms