60 in 60: #48 Utah’s Money Parks (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #48 is Utah’s Money Parks (WR).

Utah’s Money Parks

Parks is a junior wide receiver from Aledo, Texas.

Parks was a three-star recruit coming out of Aledo High School. In high school, he earned all-state honors twice, first-team all-district honors twice, and was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

In his senior year, Parks posted 64 receptions for 1,155 yards through the air, 19 receiving touchdowns, and 235 yards on 12 kick returns.

In 2020, he played just one game against USC. In 2021, he got on the field in 12 games and got his first start, catch, and touchdown against USC.

Parks blossomed in 2022. He played in all 14 games (3 starts) and recorded 26 catches for 414 yards, two touchdowns, and had multiple games with 40 or more receiving yards.

He also got involved in the rushing game and special teams for Utah in 2022.



About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

