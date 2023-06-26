The latest on Utah wildfires
Hill Air Force Base detonation operations heard in Weber, Davis Counties

Jun 26, 2023, 2:38 PM

FILE: The Air Force detonates a solid-rocket motor June 2, 2015, at the Utah Test and Training Rang...

FILE: The Air Force detonates a solid-rocket motor June 2, 2015, at the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah. A series of large detonation operations will begin this month and last through the end of September 2020 at the range. The destruction of the motors is occurring to eliminate aged propellant, and as part of international treaties to reduce the number of ballistic missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

(U.S. Air Force photo by R. Nial Bradshaw)

Michael Houck

BY


KSLTV.com

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Loud booms that were heard across Weber and Davis County were detonation operations with Hill Air Force Base, officials confirm.

The U.S. National Weather Service of Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed on social media that the loud booms were from the Utah Test and Training Range just west of the Great Salt Lake.

“We have been able to confirm with the Utah Test and Training Range (associated with Hill AFB) on the west edge of the Great Salt Lake that this was a controlled detonation at around 12:45 p.m., not a meteorite,” stated the weather service’s Facebook post.

On May 11, Hill Air Force Base said it would begin its “season of large detonation operations” in May and would last until September.

“The detonations – those involving more than 10,000 pounds of net explosive weight — are to destroy old or obsolete Navy and Air Force rocket motors,” stated the Hill Air Force Base press release. 

The detonations could happen once or twice weekly, depending on the weather.

According to Hill Air Force Base, the Utah Test and Training Range is the only permitted place in the country to dispose of rock motors. Since 2012, more than 300 motors have been destroyed at the range.

KSL 5 TV Live

