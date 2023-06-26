$317M is coming to Utah to expand access to high-speed internet

SALT LAKE CITY — The Beehive State is set to receive $317.4 million through the Biden administration’s latest efforts to close the digital divide and expand access to high-speed internet.

The funding, announced Monday for all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five territories, comes from a larger pool of $42.45 billion of the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program, part of Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

“What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet service now — you will, thanks to President Biden and his commitment to investing in America,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “Whether it’s connecting people to the digital economy, manufacturing fiber-optic cable in America, or creating good-paying jobs building Internet infrastructure in the states, the investments we’re announcing will increase our competitiveness and spur economic growth across the country for years to come.”

Access to internet that is both high-speed and affordable is an issue that looms large in Utah, particularly in rural and tribal areas.

According to a report from the Federal Communications Commission, approximately 19 million Americans (6% of the population) lack access to fixed broadband service at threshold speeds. In rural areas, nearly one-fourth of the population (14.5 million people) lacks access.

In tribal areas, the issue of the digital divide is even worse, as nearly one-third of the population lacks access to acceptable services.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Wednesday announced a statewide initiative to increase awareness of the Affordable Connectivity Program and help more people access high-speed home internet.

The program provides eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 a month — including up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands — and a one-time $100 discount toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

The $317.4 million allocated to Utah by way of the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks throughout the state to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service.

Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

“We are investing in Utah to ensure everyone in the state has access to quality, high-speed internet,” Raimondo said. “Internet access is a necessity for Americans to succeed in the 21st-century economy and today, with Gov. Cox’s partnership, we’re one step closer to closing the digital divide in Utah.”

More details about the program, including allocation amounts for all 50 states, D.C. and five territories, can be found online at internetforall.gov.