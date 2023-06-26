UDOT hosts public meetings to discuss I-15 changes in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Utah’s Department of Transportation is kicking off an environmental assessment to address the quickly growing city of Spanish Fork.

UDOT teamed up with Spanish Fork officials to put out a survey about the proposed changes to nearby highways. Over 1,000 people responded, with most commuters saying they use U.S. Highway 6 to reach Interstate 15.

“There was a good majority of the people who responded and said another interchange there would be an important step in helping them get around,” said John Gleason, a spokesman with UDOT. “We want to understand what the community wants and kind of express to them what we’ve learned in our study.”

There will be two public meetings to discuss the change, both in person and online.

While no decisions have been made, and potential changes will take time, UDOT wants to remind Utah County residents that transportation solutions are top of mind.

“It is a priority, and I think when you look at a community like this that growing as quickly as it is, it is important to address those transportation needs and make sure people are able to get to where they are going now and into the future as well,” Gleason said.

The virtual meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday and is accessible from UDOT’s website. The in-person meeting is on Tuesday at the Spanish Fork Public Library at 5 p.m.

The period for public comment will last until July 26 and is also on UDOT’s website.