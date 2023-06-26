The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Exclusive: BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Talks Golf, How Pac-12 Transition Helped With Big 12 Move

Jun 26, 2023, 4:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake joined Hans and Scotty today on KSL Sports Zone to discuss BYU’s Big 12 transition, offseason moves and a little golf.

Sitake spent today, the first day of his offseason vacation time on the golf course with BYU players, alumni and members of the media.

You can listen to his full interview with Hans and Scotty from the course below.

BYU’s Big 12 Move

Sitake was a coach for the University of Utah when the Utes joined the Pac-12 conference in 2011. He discussed how that experience is helping him with BYU’s transition into the Big 12.

“It was huge because like you said we’ve been through it already, although maybe a few differences being the Big 12 versus the Pac-12,” Sitake said, “I think there are things we saw … where we could bring some experience to the table.”

BYU’s Offseason Coaching Moves

Kalani Sitake made some big decisions this offseason regarding his coaching staff. He brought in former Weber State coach Jay Hill and former Boise State staffer Kelly Poppinga.

“Change is part of the game. It doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate all of the guys who have been here before and appreciate all of their hard work and their sacrifice,” Sitake explained, “My job is that I have to think about the players first. I have an obligation to them and to the fans to make the right decisions and in this case, it seemed like the right time.”

Hill is now BYU’s Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinatortor. Poppinga is the Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Assistant.

“Change is good sometimes,” Kalani said of the changes.

Current BYU Football Roster

The transfer portal has completely changed the college football environment and the way coaches assemble a roster. When asked whether or not the BYU Football roster is complete, Sitake had this to say.

“We have a few spots. When you look at attrition and football there are a lot of different variables that go into it. Then we have return missionaries that we have to decide if they are going to start now in summer or in fall or are going to gray shirt and start their eligibility in January,” Sitake explained, “Because of that, we have to have a little bit of flexibility.”

Sitake feels good about the chemistry on the current team.

“I like the camaraderie and the closeness our team has going into offseason conditioning,” he told Hans and Scotty.

Which BYU Football Coach Is The Best Golfer?

If you’ve ever wondered which BYU coach is best at golf? Sitake gave this order, from best to worst.

  1. Fesi Sitake
  2. Jay Hill
  3. Kelly Popinga
  4. Kalani Sitake

“That’s an honest and humble way to answer,” Sitake laughed.

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on Twitter here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Rookies Bring Familiarity With One Another To Utah

Even before being drafted by the Utah Jazz, Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Brice Sensabaugh all knew one another.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: OSU Beavers

We are 10 weeks out till the Utes’ season opener and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #48 Utah’s Money Parks (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #48 is Utah's Money Parks (WR). Throughout the summer Hans and Scotty...

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Remembers Former Director Of Sports Medicine Bill Bean

Utah Athletics sent out a press release Monday morning in memoriam of former Director of Sports Medicine Bill Bean.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz Acquire John Collins, Trade Rudy Gay

The Utah Jazz are acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Rudy Gay and a second-round draft pick. 

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Victor Wembanyama Says He Won’t Play For France’s National Team At This Year’s World Cup

The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won't play with his national basketball team at this year's World Cup in order to protect his still developing body

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Exclusive: BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Talks Golf, How Pac-12 Transition Helped With Big 12 Move