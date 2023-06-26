Exclusive: BYU Coach Kalani Sitake Talks Golf, How Pac-12 Transition Helped With Big 12 Move

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake joined Hans and Scotty today on KSL Sports Zone to discuss BYU’s Big 12 transition, offseason moves and a little golf.

Sitake spent today, the first day of his offseason vacation time on the golf course with BYU players, alumni and members of the media.

You can listen to his full interview with Hans and Scotty from the course below.



BYU’s Big 12 Move

Sitake was a coach for the University of Utah when the Utes joined the Pac-12 conference in 2011. He discussed how that experience is helping him with BYU’s transition into the Big 12.

“It was huge because like you said we’ve been through it already, although maybe a few differences being the Big 12 versus the Pac-12,” Sitake said, “I think there are things we saw … where we could bring some experience to the table.”

BYU’s Offseason Coaching Moves

Kalani Sitake made some big decisions this offseason regarding his coaching staff. He brought in former Weber State coach Jay Hill and former Boise State staffer Kelly Poppinga.

“Change is part of the game. It doesn’t mean that I don’t appreciate all of the guys who have been here before and appreciate all of their hard work and their sacrifice,” Sitake explained, “My job is that I have to think about the players first. I have an obligation to them and to the fans to make the right decisions and in this case, it seemed like the right time.”

#BYU QB Kedon Slovis won the long drive contest at hole No. 10 at Cedar Hills. Kalani Sitake wasn’t surprised his QB1 is good at golf.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/9nsxRsENSf — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) June 26, 2023

Hill is now BYU’s Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinatortor. Poppinga is the Special Teams Coordinator and Defensive Assistant.

“Change is good sometimes,” Kalani said of the changes.

Current BYU Football Roster

The transfer portal has completely changed the college football environment and the way coaches assemble a roster. When asked whether or not the BYU Football roster is complete, Sitake had this to say.

“We have a few spots. When you look at attrition and football there are a lot of different variables that go into it. Then we have return missionaries that we have to decide if they are going to start now in summer or in fall or are going to gray shirt and start their eligibility in January,” Sitake explained, “Because of that, we have to have a little bit of flexibility.”

Sitake feels good about the chemistry on the current team.

“I like the camaraderie and the closeness our team has going into offseason conditioning,” he told Hans and Scotty.

Which BYU Football Coach Is The Best Golfer?

If you’ve ever wondered which BYU coach is best at golf? Sitake gave this order, from best to worst.

Fesi Sitake Jay Hill Kelly Popinga Kalani Sitake

“That’s an honest and humble way to answer,” Sitake laughed.

