Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: OSU Beavers

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 10 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate. Today’s focus is on the Oregon State Beavers.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of three-peating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies. Unfortunately, we still have some time to go before we find out, but in the meantime let’s take a trip down memory lane, focusing on Utah’s game against OSU.

Clark Phillips III Gives Utah Football 19th Straight Season With Pick-Six

Before the Utes took on Oregon State last season, they led the nation in consecutive seasons with a pick six at 18. The record stayed safe and moved up to 19 after cornerback Clark Phillips III took one to the house against the Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah’s defensive record started back in 2004 and has shown no signs of slowing down yet.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan threw to his wide receiver, but Phillips used his speed and athleticism to jump the route and intercept the pass. The All-Pac-12 performer took then proceeded to take the ball 38-yards for a touchdown to give the Utes a 14-7 lead with 7:21 remaining in the opening quarter.

In Phillips’ three seasons with the Utes before heading to the NFL, he recorded a pick-six every year. That’s pretty dang impressive.

Who do you think will be the next Ute to record a pick-six and keep the streak alive?

