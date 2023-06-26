The latest on Utah wildfires
BYU Football Holds Big 12 Golf Scramble Replacing Independent Media Day

Jun 26, 2023, 8:33 PM

BY


KSL Sports

CEDAR HILLS, Utah – The June Media Days during Independence are gone, with BYU football moving into the Big 12.

There will be a conference-wide Media Day event that BYU will now take part in at AT&T Stadium next month. BYU is scheduled to participate in the activities on July 12.

But to maintain a media presence in June, BYU media relations staff put together a golf scramble for local media members. It took place at Cedar Hills Golf Course.

Local media took part in the event. Teams from KSL Sports, the KSL Sports Zone, and KSL NewsRadio were all participating along with other outlets.

Along with the media, current BYU football coaches and players participated in the scramble. Plus, former BYU stars Jaren Hall, Blake Freeland, and James Empey also had their foursome.

Winners from the BYU football media golf scramble

BYU’s starting quarterback Kedon Slovis won the longest drive contest on hole No. 10. Other winners from the day included linebackers coach Justin Ena with the longest drive on No. 6. Initially, there was no prize given to Ena, but then BYU produced an 18-hole foursome at Sleepy Ridge for the first-year defensive assistant.

BYU Passing Game Coordinator Fesi Sitake had a long drive of 305 yards on hole No. 4 from the blue tees.

On hole No. 1, there was a “closest to the bag” contest. Parker Brown from the KSL NewsRadio team was in the lead through most of the groups, then former BYU great Peter Tuipulotu pulled off the win. He claimed a royal blue Ping golf bag.

After the prizes were dished out, BYU coach Kalani Sitake addressed everyone. He spoke about his excitement for the Big 12 but then said, “We have three games before Big 12 play starts.” BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2 in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

