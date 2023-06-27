Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend’s name into Rome’s Colosseum

ROME — Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.

Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday: “I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée.”

“I hope that whoever carried out this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws,” he continued.

The minister’s tweet included a blurred image of the young tourist, as well as a video that appeared to show him using keys to carve letters into one of the walls of the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater.

The inscription read “Ivan+Haley 23,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Reputo gravissimo, indegno e segno di grande inciviltà, che un turista sfregi uno dei luoghi più celebri al mondo, il Colosseo, per incidere il nome della sua fidanzata. Spero che chi ha compiuto questo gesto venga individuato e sanzionato secondo le nostre leggi. pic.twitter.com/p8Jss1GWuY — Gennaro Sangiuliano (@g_sangiuliano) June 26, 2023

The alleged incident took place on Friday, and police were alerted by videos appearing on social media, ANSA reported.

If convicted of a crime, the man could face a fine of at least €15,000 ($16,360) or up to five years in prison, the news agency said.

A similar incident occurred in 2020, when an Irish tourist was accused of vandalizing the Colosseum after security staff spotted him allegedly carving his initials into the ancient structure and reported him to the police.