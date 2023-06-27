The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend’s name into Rome’s Colosseum

Jun 27, 2023, 6:42 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

ROME Italy’s culture minister is calling for a man to be “identified and sanctioned” after he was filmed allegedly carving his and his fiancée’s names into the Colosseum in Rome.

Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted on Monday: “I consider it very serious, unworthy and a sign of great incivility that a tourist defaces one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage (site) such as the Colosseum, to carve the name of his fiancée.”

“I hope that whoever carried out this act will be identified and sanctioned according to our laws,” he continued.

The minister’s tweet included a blurred image of the young tourist, as well as a video that appeared to show him using keys to carve letters into one of the walls of the nearly 2,000-year-old amphitheater.

The inscription read “Ivan+Haley 23,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, and police were alerted by videos appearing on social media, ANSA reported.

If convicted of a crime, the man could face a fine of at least €15,000 ($16,360) or up to five years in prison, the news agency said.

A similar incident occurred in 2020, when an Irish tourist was accused of vandalizing the Colosseum after security staff spotted him allegedly carving his initials into the ancient structure and reported him to the police.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Smoke from Canada's record-breaking fire season has crossed the northern Atlantic and is now impact...

Joe Sutton, Taylor Ward and Zoe Sottile

Canadian wildfire smoke reaches Europe as Canada reports its worst fire season on record

Canada has officially marked its worst wildfire season on record, with smoke from the blazes crossing the Atlantic Ocean and reaching western Europe on Monday.

1 day ago

FILE - U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer shells lie on the ground to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine...

Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee, Associated Press

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say

U.S. officials say the Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

1 day ago

Police cordon off the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sunday, June 25, 2023. According to ...

Associated Press

One dead, several injured after plunging from roller coaster in Sweden

One person was killed and several others injured when a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm on Sunday, Swedish TV reported.

2 days ago

President Joe Biden...

Kevin Liptak, CNN

Inside Biden’s response to the insurrection in Russia

As President Joe Biden was walking from the White House residence to a briefing on the unfolding crisis in Russia, not much was certain.

2 days ago

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March ...

Associated Press

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Russia says the head of a private military company who staged a short-lived rebellion will move to Belarus and not face prosecution as part of deal to defuse a crisis that posed a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's government.

3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, accompanied by Victory Museum Director Alexander Shkolnik, ...

Associated Press

Wagner leader calls for rebellion against Russian defense chief, Kremlin orders his arrest

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor escalated his direct challenge to the Kremlin, calling for an armed rebellion.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Tourist filmed carving his girlfriend’s name into Rome’s Colosseum