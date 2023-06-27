The latest on Utah wildfires
LOCAL NEWS

Utahns could see or hear munitions testing at the Tooele Army Depot this week

Jun 27, 2023, 7:49 AM

Photo: Tooele Army Depot Facebook page...

Photo: Tooele Army Depot Facebook page

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — Army crews will be conducting munitions testing at the Tooele Army Depot’s Energetics and Surveillance function ranges this week.

Officials said testing will take place Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The depot’s open detonation operations are also running at Tooele Army Depot South through Oct. 31.

“Open detonations reduce TEAD’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munition’s storage space and assisting in the efforts to improve readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines,” read an April release from the depot.

Shana Hutchins, public affairs specialist for Tooele Army Depot, said the vibrations and sounds of explosions can sometimes be heard or felt near Herriman, Riverton, Eagle Mountain, Daybreak, Draper and areas on the southwest side of the Salt Lake Valley.

This week’s testing comes after a detonation at the Utah Test and Training Range, associated with Hill Air Force Base, shook parts of the northern Wasatch Front on Monday. HAFB started its “season of large detonation operations” in May and it will last through September.

“The detonations — those involving more than 10,000 pounds of net explosive weight — are to destroy old or obsolete Navy and Air Force rocket motors,” HAFB officials said.

