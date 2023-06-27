NATIONAL NEWS
Supreme Court rules state courts can play role in policing federal elections
Jun 27, 2023, 9:14 AM
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Work is underway to clean up rail cars carrying hazardous materials that fell into the Yellowstone River in southern Montana after a bridge collapsed over the weekend.
10 hours ago
Temperatures won’t fall below 80 degrees at night in many areas like Dallas, New Orleans and Shreveport.
10 hours ago
Authorities announced late Monday that they had arrested a 41-year-old man in the weekend killing of a Massachusetts couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, along with another family member, in the small city outside Boston.
1 day ago
Police say an argument over seating at a movie theater in New Mexico escalated into a shooting that left a man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling to flee.
1 day ago
CNN has exclusively obtained the audio recording of the 2021 meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Donald Trump discusses holding secret documents he did not declassify.
1 day ago
Many small businesses have long relied on Amazon’s platform and delivery pipeline to boost their business. Now, Amazon wants to enlist them to help with deliveries, too.
1 day ago
