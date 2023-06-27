ENTERTAINMENT
Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires
Jun 27, 2023, 11:30 AM
(AP Photo)
For barbie fans, this summer’s destination is clear: The Malibu DreamHouse.
14 hours ago
Jesse Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, the Fox News Channel announced Monday,
2 days ago
Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!” and “The Apple Tree,” has died. He was 99.
5 days ago
In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.
6 days ago
Post Malone and Raising Cane's are teaming up again with four limited edition 32 oz. cups that will be available during set dates during the summer.
7 days ago
“The Price is Right” got a little ‘bonkers’ last week when a highly energetic contestant named Henry dislocated his shoulder while celebrating a game win.
8 days ago
