The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Barbie’s DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie’s release

Jun 27, 2023, 10:42 AM

The house looks over the beach in Malibu, California. Mandatory Credit: From Mattel/Airbnb...

The house looks over the beach in Malibu, California. Mandatory Credit: From Mattel/Airbnb

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Pack your bags Barbie fans, this summer’s holiday destination is clear: The Malibu DreamHouse.

The pink pad will be available to rent in California this summer, but the house has been given a twist by Barbie’s beau Ken.

The “life-size toy pink mansion” sits above the beach and boasts “panoramic views,” according to an AirBnb listing purportedly written by Ken.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” reads the listing.

“I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” it adds.

The house is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes.

Guests can book from 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET) on July 17, with two one-night stays for up to two guests available on July 21 and July 22.

Those selected will also be able to take home Ken-style yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboard, the listing adds.

The DreamHouse is part of promotional efforts for the new “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros. which is set for release on July 21. Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“In celebration of BARBIE hitting theaters on July 21, and to honor girls’ empowerment, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Save the Children,” the listing states.

In the Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie and Ken, played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling respectively, leave Barbie Land to explore the “real world.”

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer.

“The world ran out of pink,” said Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Rocky, a 9-year-old boxer, peers around at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington before his tongue ...

The Pantagraph Staff

Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

It's official: Rocky the boxer has brought the glory of a Guinness World Record to the Twin Cities.

14 hours ago

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and public health officials ab...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Malaria cases in Florida, Texas are first US spread in 20 years, CDC warns

Four people in Florida and one person in Texas seem to have gotten exposed to the disease locally.

14 hours ago

A player's shadow is seen during a game of pickleball on April 12, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Kevin Di...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Pickleball injuries may cost Americans nearly $400 million this year

Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, is taking a toll on players’ wrists, legs and shoulders. And it’s especially popular with injury-prone seniors, which is driving up the cost burden.

14 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)Cre...

Jessica Gresko, Associated Press

Supreme Court makes it more difficult to convict someone of making a threat

The Supreme Court has ruled to make it more difficult to convict a person of making a violent threat.

14 hours ago

Pat Sajak attends a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in L...

Associated Press

Ryan Seacrest will host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retires

Ryan Seacrest will become the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year.

14 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)Cre...

Mark Sherman

Supreme Court rules state courts can play role in policing federal elections

The Supreme Court has ruled that North Carolina’s top court did not overstep its bounds in striking down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Barbie’s DreamHouse available to rent on Airbnb ahead of movie’s release