Utah family grateful for support from around the country after young boy hospitalized

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A Sevier County family is sharing their gratitude after people across the country started fundraising events to help their little boy, who was hospitalized after a terrible accident with a horse.

Many of these people don’t know Houston Hampton, but they want to help the 4-year-old with his recovery.

Standing outside Primary Children’s Hospital Monday, husband and wife Trent and Kodi Hampton looked down at a photo on Kodi’s phone. It showed a candid picture of them as the family of four sat in a tractor.

Trent said they were unloading and stacking hay.

“Sometimes that’s what date night looks like for our family,” Kodi said, with a little chuckle.

It’s now a precious memory for the two parents. The photo was only taken last Thursday, but their lives have changed dramatically since then.

Just the next day, Houston was playing at his grandma’s when the couple said he was walking up the side of a horse pen. The family lives in Redmond, a small town in Sevier County.

Houston loves to ride horses, Trent and Kodi explained and is around them all the time.

“He kept walking up the side and spooked the young horse in the wrong spot at the wrong time, and got kicked right in the head,” Trent explained.

Trent’s brother is an EMT and was able to help in those first critical moments until LifeFlight arrived from Richfield.

From there, they flew Houston and Trent to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, while Kodi and her parents drove up. They’ve stayed by his side ever since.

“He’s still in critical condition, but he’s stable right now,” Kodi said, getting emotional. “And we could just really use all the prayers. Yeah, we just need all the prayers.”

She said they’ve felt the prayers pouring in every single day, and they’ve also felt their community and people from all over rallying around them.

Many who don’t even know the family or little Houston have started to organize fundraisers in Utah and other states to help with medical bills and his recovery.

“It’s just really touching,” Kodi said, choking up. “It’s amazing. People are so good.”

On Friday, July 7, Time for Style Hair Salon at 131 E Main in Salina, Utah, is hosting “Haircuts for Houston,” with $25 cuts and $35 cuts/styles from 9 am to 5 pm to raise money for the family.

On Wednesday, July 19, organizers created the benefit event “Hats off for Houston,” which includes team roping, raffle, auction, and dinner. Entry is $5. It’s at 6 pm at Blackhawk Arena in Salina, Utah.

In Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, July 29, Nashville country artist Drew Baldridge will perform at a concert at 6992 N 5th E, which the couple indicated includes a fundraiser for Houston.

The couple said they got calls from Texas and New Mexico from outfitters offering day hunts to raise money. The outfitter in Texas, they said, sold out 10 minutes after posting about the fundraiser. The outfitter is now running more raffles for several hunting trips, including a trip to Africa.

A Utah photographer offered mini sessions to raise money for the Hamptons and quickly filled all spots.

“We just can never thank them enough,” Trent said.

“There’s no words. There truly aren’t,” Kodi echoed. “It’s just been totally mind-blowing to see all the support we’ve received. And I know Houston feels it, too. We’re just so grateful for everybody.”

It’s making all the difference for mom and dad, as Houston hangs in there. The couple said doctors are waiting for brain swelling to go down, and hope to do an MRI in a few days to see what things are looking like for Houston.

“Houston is our little cowboy,” Trent said.

“We need him to come home,” Kodi added.