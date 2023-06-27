One dead in West Haven motorcycle crash

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly crash Monday night.

According to Lt. Colby Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at 3330 S. Midland Dr. at approximately 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies and medical staff initiated CPR on the motorcycle driver. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The case is still under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Unit and no further information was available.