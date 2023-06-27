The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One dead in West Haven motorcycle crash

Jun 27, 2023, 12:43 PM

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST HAVEN, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly crash Monday night.

According to Lt. Colby Ryan with Weber County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash at 3330 S. Midland Dr. at approximately 9:15 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies and medical staff initiated CPR on the motorcycle driver. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The case is still under investigation by the Weber Metro CRASH Unit and no further information was available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Trent and Kodi Hampton with their 4-year-old boy, Houston Hampton, in the hospital. (Courtesy: Kodi...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family grateful for support from around the country after young boy hospitalized

A Sevier County family is sharing their gratitude after people across the country started fundraising events to help their little boy, who was hospitalized after a terrible accident with a horse.

14 hours ago

a badly damaged car...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah deputy in deadly collision with BYU student agrees to plea, could avoid jail

A deputy who was first charged with felony manslaughter, pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge after he hit and killed 22-year-old BYU student Joseph Spenser in 2021.

2 days ago

Jim Crown, here in 2016 in New York City, had died in a racing accident. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMu...

Bryan Mena, CNN

Billionaire killed in race car crash in Colorado

James Crown, a billionaire businessman who held several leadership roles including board member of JPMorgan Chase, died Sunday in a racing accident in Colorado.

2 days ago

A 19-year-old man was ejected from their car after it rolled over on a dirt road late Sunday night....

Michael Houck

Teenager killed in rollover crash in Kanarraville

A 19-year-old man was ejected from their car after it rolled over on a dirt road late Sunday night.

2 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in South Jordan

Two men were seriously injured after police say they were hit by a car while pushing a stalled vehicle late Sunday night.

2 days ago

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mon...

Associated Press

No sign of threat from the hazardous train that plunged into Yellowstone River, regulators say

State and federal officials say preliminary testing of water and air quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where train cars carrying hazardous materials fell into the waterway don't indicate any threat to the public.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

One dead in West Haven motorcycle crash