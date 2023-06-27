How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Jazz Games In 2023-24 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is a comprehensive guide for how fans can watch, stream, or listen to the Utah Jazz in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Watch, Stream Utah Jazz Games

Utah Jazz fans can watch the team’s games next season free over the air on KJZZ TV and can stream the games through a paid streaming-based platform on the team’s website.

The Jazz announced their new broadcasting arrangement on June 20 ahead of the NBA’s 2023-24 calendar which begins on July 1.

KJZZ is currently broadcast over the air on channel 14.1. The Jazz have yet to identify the cost for the streaming service through the team’s website.

Smith Entertainment Group, the parent company of the Jazz, will launch SEG Media which plans to produce and broadcast the team’s games beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Listen To Utah Jazz Games

All Utah Jazz games will be broadcast live on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM). Occasionally, KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) will pick up Jazz games as well.

Utah Jazz News

Utah Jazz Schedule

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to start in October of 2023. Before then, the NBA Draft, Salt Lake City Summer League, and NBA Summer League will occupy the offseason. Utah’s first game in the 2022 season was on October 19 against the Denver Nuggets.

Utah Jazz Roster

The full roster can be found on the NBA website. KSL Sports is home to all things Utah Jazz, including trade rumors, roster updates, and other news.

Utah Jazz Tickets

Do you want to watch the Utah Jazz play in the Delta Center? You can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA.

Utah Jazz Standings

The Utah Jazz finished as the 12th seed in the Western Conference in 2022 with a record of 37-45. The NBA keeps track of yearly standings on its website.

