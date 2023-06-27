The latest on Utah wildfires
Moose rescued from concrete canal

Jun 27, 2023, 1:42 PM

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

BY


SOUTH WEBER, Utah — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources rescued an adult cow moose who got trapped in a concrete canal.
Davis and Weber Counties Canal Companies responded as well, and using a backhoe, the canal workers removed two of the concrete blocks allowing the moose to escape the concrete triangle she was previously trapped in.
According to the DWR, “Before removing the blocks, we had the canal company place a front-end loader in the canal. After escaping the enclosure and seeing the loader, we were hoping she would use an escape ramp near the loader to exit the canal. She remained in the canal, though, so we had the workers drive their backhoe past the moose and then turn it back towards her. That was enough to get her up the escape ramp and out of the canal!”

Moose rescued from concrete canal