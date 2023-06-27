LOCAL NEWS
Moose rescued from concrete canal
Jun 27, 2023, 1:42 PM
(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
Jun 27, 2023, 1:42 PM
(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
With a lack of women in the field of technology, a non-profit group is pushing for change and more opportunities for women of color.
14 hours ago
As grass and other vegetation dry out and temperatures rise, the Red Cross and fire crews reminded Utahns of fireworks safety for the Fourth of July.
14 hours ago
A motorcyclist was killed in a deadly crash Monday night.
14 hours ago
Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, is taking a toll on players’ wrists, legs and shoulders. And it’s especially popular with injury-prone seniors, which is driving up the cost burden.
14 hours ago
A fire prevention order was issued for the Bureau of Land Management West Desert District prohibiting certain items.
14 hours ago
A Sevier County family is sharing their gratitude after people across the country started fundraising events to help their little boy, who was hospitalized after a terrible accident with a horse.
14 hours ago
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.
Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.
Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.