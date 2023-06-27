60 in 60: #47 Utah State’s Micah Davis (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #47 is Utah State’s Micah Davis (WR).

Utah State’s Micah Davis

Davis is a junior wide receiver from Atlanta, Georgia.

In high school, Davis was a three-time all-region selection as a return specialist and a two-time all-region selection as a wide receiver. He posted 72 catches for 1,374 yards and 19 receiving touchdowns, as well as 401 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Prior to his time with the Aggies, Davis played two seasons at the United States Air Force Academy. In 2021, he played in eight games and recorded 10 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also did some work in the run game, recording four carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2022, Davis played one season at Iowa Western Community College. He earned first-team all-conference accolades on his way to a National Junior College Athletics Association National Championship.



Davis originally planned to go to Georgia to pursue baseball.

Davis played alongside current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields at Harrison High School.

Davis’ father played football at Clemson and spent five years in the NFL.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports