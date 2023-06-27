The latest on Utah wildfires
NATIONAL NEWS

Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

Jun 27, 2023, 1:54 PM

Rocky, a 9-year-old boxer, peers around at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington before his tongue ...

(The Pantagraph)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (The Pantagraph) — It’s official: Rocky the boxer has brought the glory of a Guinness World Record to the Twin Cities.

The 9-year-old boxer, who belongs to Brad and Crystal Williams of Normal, earned the title of “longest tongue on a living dog” based on the results of measurements completed before a teeth cleaning on June 15 at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington. Journalists from The Pantagraph also observed the process.

The most recent recordholder, Zoey Williams of Metairie, Louisiana, earned the title with a 5-inch tongue. While Rocky’s number came in higher earlier this month, the record could not be considered official until verified by Guinness.

World’s oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness World Records

On Monday, the world records website displayed a photo of Rocky — tongue lolling haphazardly, eyes bright with excitement — and his stats: 5.46 inches, or 13.883 centimeters.

“It’s pretty exciting, and he’s just a great dog,” Crystal Williams said Monday, reacting to the news. “He didn’t have to do anything special; he just had to be himself.

“We’re just the lucky ones that got to care for this cool dog, and now he’s a recordholder,” she said, adding: “It’s pretty cool to be a part of Guinness now.”

While Rocky’s great genes clinched the victory, his owners undertook a somewhat complex process to get him in the game. It involves an online application and variety of materials, including a cover letter and statements from a steward, witness and timekeeper.

Additionally, the couple had to line up people up to fulfill various witness and medical roles and supply their credentials to Guinness.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

