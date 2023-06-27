The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma

Jun 27, 2023, 2:18 PM

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra Janway...

Jimmie Johnson poses with his wife Chandra Janway in victory lane after his win in a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 4, 2012. Police in Muskogee, Okla., confirmed Tuesday, June 27, 2023, that they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide. A representative for Johnson confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson's wife, Chandra Janway. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

(AP Photo/Tim Sharp, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as an apparent murder-suicide.

The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. She said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.

Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie, and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

United Airlines flight...

Chris Isidore and Jordan Valinsky, CNN

More than 7,000 US flights delayed or canceled after severe storms

Claude Ronnie Msowoya and his family spent three days trying to get to Johannesburg, South Africa, only to be forced to return home by train, without his baggage.

17 hours ago

Julian Sands...

Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm

Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and '90s including “A Room With a View” and “Leaving Las Vegas,” was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday.

17 hours ago

U.S. Forest Service crew members put tree branches into a wood chipper as they prepare the area for...

Matthew Brown, Terry Chea, Caleb Diehl and Camille Fassett, Associated Press

US push to lower wildfire risk across the West stumbles in places

Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on worsening wildfires in the U.S. West through a multi-billion dollar cleanup of forests choked with dead trees and undergrowth.

17 hours ago

Pepsi is making a condiment. Mandatory Credit: Pepsi...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment

The beverage brand is making its first-ever condiment — called “Pepsi Colachup” — that is actually infused with Pepsi.

17 hours ago

Rocky, a 9-year-old boxer, peers around at Kruger Animal Hospital in Bloomington before his tongue ...

The Pantagraph Staff

Illinois dog sets world record for longest tongue

It's official: Rocky the boxer has brought the glory of a Guinness World Record to the Twin Cities.

17 hours ago

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors and public health officials ab...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Malaria cases in Florida, Texas are first US spread in 20 years, CDC warns

Four people in Florida and one person in Texas seem to have gotten exposed to the disease locally.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma