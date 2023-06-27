Logan man accused of shooting scooter after crashing it, arrested by SWAT during nap

LOGAN, Utah — SWAT teams arrested a man who allegedly shot his motor scooter after crashing on it and was found asleep at his home Monday night.

Logan City police’s Lt. Brad Frankie told KSL TV that witnesses reported the motor scooter crash near Center Street, 600 West at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a man “crashed, got off the scooter, pulled a gun out, and pointed it at the scooter and fired rounds at the scooter,” Frankie said.

The man got back on the scooter and left the scene down the road.

Frankie said Logan police officers began to search the area and found the motor scooter at a trailer court residence near 725 N. 500 W.

Police began containment around the area and evacuated two kids and two adults from the trailer home. Officers called out the suspect, but he didn’t respond to their commands.

Frankie said they decided to call joint SWAT teams from the Logan City Police Department and Cache County Sheriff’s Office because a firearm was involved and was fired.

The residents evacuated from the trailer told police they believed the suspect was intoxicated and went to sleep.

“At that time, we decided to take things really slow. Make sure everybody was safe. And do what we believe was the safest plan to find (the suspect) and get him into custody,” Frankie said.

After four hours of trying to contact the suspect, police obtained a warrant, cautiously entered the trailer, found the suspect asleep, and took him into custody. Police found the gun used in the shooting.

Frankie said police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Caleb Jordan Bacca.

According to the Cache County Jail, Bacca was booked for third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, child endangerment, and misdemeanor charges of failing to remain at an accident involving injuries, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence, and possessing other controlled substances.