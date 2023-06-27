Days of ’47 Parade alters parade route

SALT LAKE CITY – After almost 100 years the Days of ’47 Parade will be changing its route. The annual procession, which usually ends at Liberty Park, will conclude at 800 South and 600 East.

According to a release, 900 South has been narrowed for Salt Lake City green belt development, making it difficult for floats, bands, and other entries to take the traditional path.

Despite the change in route, the Days of ’47 Parade is steeped in tradition. The first parade was held in 1849 under the coordination of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, and the Chamber of Commerce. Now, the parade is overseen by the Days of ’47 Board and will feature longhorn steers, a Thanksgiving Point motorized dinosaur, many unique floats, parade and rodeo royalty, an Honor Flight recognizing veterans and more.

The parade will be held Monday, July 24, at 9:00 a.m.

“This parade is a treasured tradition,” says Days of ’47 Board Chair Lane Summerhays. “Many families camp along the parade route claiming the exact spot year after year. We’ll see kids stay up all night celebrating, and you’ll see them the next morning sound asleep as the parade passes them by! It’s always a fun crowd. They even cheer for the pooper scoopers!”

There will be over 130 entries in this year’s parade.

“It takes many months and thousands of volunteers to create the floats and orchestrate the parade. There are 40 members on the parade committee of which six have served for 30 years. In addition, there are 100 other volunteers helping on the day of the parade,” Jodene Smith, the parade committee chair said. “It’s a close-knit group and often when someone retires, a family member steps up for service.”

Smith said her father got her involved in 1996 and she has been the committee chair since 2005.

“My husband hopes for term limits, but I’m a lifer; I love it!” she said.

The public is invited to a Float Preview Party held at the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Participants can vote on their favorite floats, as well as enjoy live entertainment, face painting, clowns, and take photos with Days of ’47 Royalty.