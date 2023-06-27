The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Days of ’47 Parade alters parade route

Jun 27, 2023, 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:06 pm

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (©Scott G Winterton/Dese...

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (©Scott G Winterton/Deseret News 2020 )

(©Scott G Winterton/Deseret News 2020 )

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY After almost 100 years the Days of ’47 Parade will be changing its route. The annual procession, which usually ends at Liberty Park, will conclude at 800 South and 600 East.

According to a release, 900 South has been narrowed for Salt Lake City green belt development, making it difficult for floats, bands, and other entries to take the traditional path.

Despite the change in route, the Days of ’47 Parade is steeped in tradition. The first parade was held in 1849 under the coordination of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the Sons of the Utah Pioneers, and the Chamber of Commerce. Now, the parade is overseen by the Days of ’47 Board and will feature longhorn steers, a Thanksgiving Point motorized dinosaur, many unique floats, parade and rodeo royalty, an Honor Flight recognizing veterans and more.

The parade will be held Monday, July 24, at 9:00 a.m.

“This parade is a treasured tradition,” says Days of ’47 Board Chair Lane Summerhays.  “Many families camp along the parade route claiming the exact spot year after year.  We’ll see kids stay up all night celebrating, and you’ll see them the next morning sound asleep as the parade passes them by!  It’s always a fun crowd.  They even cheer for the pooper scoopers!”

There will be over 130 entries in this year’s parade.

“It takes many months and thousands of volunteers to create the floats and orchestrate the parade.  There are 40 members on the parade committee of which six have served for 30 years.  In addition, there are 100 other volunteers helping on the day of the parade,” Jodene Smith, the parade committee chair said. “It’s a close-knit group and often when someone retires, a family member steps up for service.”

Smith said her father got her involved in 1996 and she has been the committee chair since 2005.

“My husband hopes for term limits, but I’m a lifer; I love it!” she said.

The public is invited to a Float Preview Party held at the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Participants can vote on their favorite floats, as well as enjoy live entertainment, face painting, clowns, and take photos with Days of ’47 Royalty.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Logan man accused of shooting scooter after crashing it, arrested by SWAT during nap

SWAT teams arrested a man who allegedly shot his motorscooter after crashing on it and was found asleep at his home Monday night.

17 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Sydnee Gonzalez

WIC is vastly underused in Utah; nonprofit aims to expand access to Latinos and Pacific Islanders

Comunidad Materna en Utah has received a $372,000 federal grant to identify what barriers may be preventing Latina and Pacific Islander women from using WIC.

17 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

Hiker hospitalized after falling on rocky stretch of Bell Canyon Trail

A hiker was hoisted out by a helicopter Tuesday after falling on the Bell Canyon Trail near Sandy.

17 hours ago

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Eliza Pace

Moose rescued from concrete canal

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources rescued an adult cow moose who got trapped in a concrete canal.

17 hours ago

(File)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Non-profit group encourages women of color to pursue tech jobs

With a lack of women in the field of technology, a non-profit group is pushing for change and more opportunities for women of color.

17 hours ago

Fireworks safety demonstration...

Karah Brackin

Red Cross, fire crews stress safety ahead of Fourth of July

As grass and other vegetation dry out and temperatures rise, the Red Cross and fire crews reminded Utahns of fireworks safety for the Fourth of July.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Days of ’47 Parade alters parade route