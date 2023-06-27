The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

WIC is vastly underused in Utah; nonprofit aims to expand access to Latinos and Pacific Islanders

Jun 27, 2023, 3:51 PM | Updated: 3:53 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Over half of Utah women and children who are eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, often referred to by the acronym WIC, aren’t enrolled in the program.

In fact, Utah has some of the lowest WIC coverage rates in the country, with U.S. Department of Agriculture data showing that only 36% of those eligible for WIC are covered by the program.

In other words, roughly 8,000 infants, 14,000 women and 50,000 children are missing out on a program that’s been proven to reduce infant deaths and premature births, improve children’s diets and help mothers’ maternal health.

The women at nonprofit Comunidad Materna en Utah want to know why.

They hope a $372,000 federal grant will help them identify what barriers may be preventing Latina and Pacific Islander women from using the program for themselves and their children. The data they collect will eventually be used to provide suggestions for local and state agencies on how to make WIC, and other health resources, more accessible.

“This data is not just going to help with the WIC program, it’s even to see a bigger picture these maternal health issues,” Mayra Sanchez, who is a doula and founder of Comunidad Materna, said. “And that’s why we’re excited.”

Malia Tomasi, a doula of Tongan heritage who’s partnering with Comunidad Materna on the grant, said there is a huge gap in data collection about Pacific Islanders and WIC.

“That’s one reason why it is so important to reach the Pacific Island community. We don’t have any data to go off of,” she said. “With the Pacific Island community, within that community there are so many — there’s Tongan, Samoan, Native Hawaiian, there’s Micronesian. It’s a large community, and so getting that individual data is important.”

Tomasi said a barrier for the Pacific Islander community is culturally relevant information and resources about WIC, while Sanchez added another barrier is the misconception that using the program is equivalent to becoming a “public charge.” For Latinas living in rural areas, a lack of Spanish-speaking health care workers can also be a big barrier. It’s an issue Comunidad Materna has noticed during its work in Delta and one it hopes to continue to explore through the grant.

Both Tomasi and Sanchez stressed the importance of providing their communities with doulas and community health workers who reflect the ethnic and racial diversities of their communities since, as Tomasi put it, getting health care information from “somebody that looks like you” can go a long way in helping women trust the resources they’re given.

“I went through and I knew if somebody doesn’t start the work, nobody else is gonna start it,” Sanchez said. “I’m a mother of nine kids. So being an immigrant mother, having a lot of kids (I was) without many places where I can look for help — and not just helping with a basic things; it’s also emotional support, connecting with others and addressing mental health. And now this is space to empower and connect.”

More information about Comunidad Materna is available on its websiteInstagram and Facebook. The nonprofit can also be contacted at info@cmutah.org or 801-613-0034.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE — Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emerge...

Madison Swenson

Applications open for vacant Salt Lake City Council seat

A seat has opened up on the Salt Lake City Council following Amy Fowler's resignation.

17 hours ago

FILE - The Milford City Office Building (Google Earth)...

Michael Houck

Milford City employees mass resign, city holds emergency meeting

Milford City officials confirmed that multiple city employees have resigned from their positions as of Tuesday.

17 hours ago

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (©Scott G Winterton/Dese...

Eliza Pace

Days of ’47 Parade alters parade route

After almost 100 years the Days of '47 Parade will be changing its route. The annual procession, which usually ends at Liberty Park, will conclude at 800 South and 600 East. 

17 hours ago

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Logan man accused of shooting scooter after crashing it, arrested by SWAT during nap

SWAT teams arrested a man who allegedly shot his motorscooter after crashing on it and was found asleep at his home Monday night.

17 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

Hiker hospitalized after falling on rocky stretch of Bell Canyon Trail

A hiker was hoisted out by a helicopter Tuesday after falling on the Bell Canyon Trail near Sandy.

17 hours ago

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Eliza Pace

Moose rescued from concrete canal

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources rescued an adult cow moose who got trapped in a concrete canal.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

WIC is vastly underused in Utah; nonprofit aims to expand access to Latinos and Pacific Islanders