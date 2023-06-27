Milford City employees mass resign, city holds emergency meeting

MILFORD, Utah — Milford City officials confirmed that multiple city employees have resigned from their positions as of Tuesday.

City officials were not able to give KSL TV a statement on why or what caused city employees to resign.

As of 3:05 p.m., Milford’s city council members and mayor were in an emergency meeting to discuss the mass resignations.

It’s unknown how many city utilities and services are affected by the resignations

According to the City of Milford’s website, the town was founded in the 1880s and has a population of 1,451.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.