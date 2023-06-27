The latest on Utah wildfires
Milford City employees mass resign due to lack of pay and health benefits

Jun 27, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 5:00 pm

FILE - The Milford City Office Building (Google Earth)...

FILE - The Milford City Office Building (Google Earth)

(Google Earth)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

MILFORD, Utah — All of Milford City’s full-time employees resigned on Tuesday to protest the lack of pay and full-time benefits.

Milford City officials confirmed to KSL TV that the Milford city council and mayor held an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon after the city’s full-time city crew members had “unofficially resigned from their duties” in the morning.

“Unfortunately, miscommunications between the mayor, council, and city crew have contributed to this issue,” stated the city’s press release.

City officials said they approved a benefit and wage increase for their full-time employees in May. According to the press release, it included:

  • A 12% Cola Raise to help with inflation that would take effect on July 1.
  • A merit increase that could take effect within the first quarter from between $3.00-$5.00 per hour, depending on the performance evaluations.
  • The city would continue to pay 100% of the health insurance premium for all full-time employees, with benefits receiving a 6.2% increase.
  • And overtime pay when hours exceeded 40 hours a week.

“With the current constraints of the budget, this is the package the city could offer without raising taxes or utility rates,” stated the press release.

On Wednesday, Milford city council and mayor meet with the city foreman and leadmen to discuss full-time employees’ concerns.

“Their concerns are valid, and conversations will continue until all issues are resolved,” continued the city’s press release.

City officials said all full-time city crew members are back to work during talks between city leaders.

