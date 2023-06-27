California DB Chance Harrison Decommits From BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football lost a defensive back in their 2024 recruiting class. Three-star Chance Harrison from Oxnard, California, announced on Twitter that he is moving off his pledge to the Cougars.

“After countless hour of praying and having plenty of time to talk to my family, I believe it’s in my best interests for me to Decommit from Brigham Young University (BYU),” wrote Harrison.

Chance Harrison decommits from BYU

Harrison initially committed to BYU last September. But since the turn of the calendar year in 2023, the possibility of a de-commitment seemed likely. Harrison has received offers from Boston College and Arizona in recent months.

Harrison continued, “I would like [to] thank Jernaro Gilford and the entire BYU staff who played a major role in my commitment and recruiting me. Thanks to Kalani Sitake and coach Gilford for accepting my commitment as a Head and Defensive Coach. I enjoyed my visit down to BYU over the past year. Since my commitment in September 2022 I have talked to Gilford and explained to him my plans, and I will continue to communicate with him and staff moving forward.”

With Harrison moving off his BYU commitment, the Cougars 2024 class is now down to seven commitments.

Harrison is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect at Rio Mesa High School in California. He has played on both sides of the ball throughout his prep career. Last season, he had 56 tackles, one interception on defense. Then on the offensive side as a wide receiver, he had 43 receptions for 568 yards and six touchdowns.

