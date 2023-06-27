The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Park officials: Don’t get too close to bison on Antelope Island

Jun 27, 2023, 5:56 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — No matter how many times Arne Van Wagoner has seen them, he can’t get enough of them.

“I think I live in the wrong era,” he said with a laugh. “I love wild animals.”

His camera is full of wildlife photos, but there’s something about seeing all the bison at Antelope Island State Park that really makes him smile. It’s why he and his wife made the trip to the island Tuesday afternoon from their Tooele home.

“We brought out grandkids to see this,” Van Wagoner said.

However, for as much as he loves seeing the herd of bison, he doesn’t dare get close to them.

“Oh, I wouldn’t go up to them. They’re bigger than I am. They are faster than me,” he said with another laugh.

Even though bison look lazy and slow, the internet is full of videos of people who made the mistake of thinking the same thing.

“They just don’t care,” Van Wagoner said. “They tell you up at Yellowstone not to mess with anything, but they do.”

It’s also the message Antelope Island State Park managers are getting out there, especially with the busy holiday weekend coming up.

Managers know a lot of people will be visiting because of the bison and the baby bison after the recent calving season.

“The warning is to not approach bison. So, we ask folks, I know Yellowstone says 25 yards, we just try to extend that and say maybe a football field and don’t approach closer than that,” said Wendy Wilson, assistant park manager at Antelope Island. “If they turn their head and look at you, they’re aware of you and you’re probably too close. If they cock their tail, you are definitely too close.”

People have been seriously hurt because they were too close to bison.

There are several warning signs on the island, but managers see people approaching them almost every day.

“All the time. Yes. All the time,” Van Hadley said.

Hadley and his wife live near Antelope Island and use their Utah State Park pass to visit several times a month. Because of their frequent visits, they have seen a lot of things.

“Some of them were very scary,” Hadley said. “One time, a guy was standing out in a field taking a picture and the bison is charging him and he’s running like crazy. We didn’t know what to do, if we should call 911 or what. He finally dove into his car and got out, just barely.”

It was an example of how fast the animals can move and why park managers are asking everyone to be careful.

“They look like big fluffy cows, right? They’re not. They’re wild animals. They have tempers and they have their spatial bubbles,” Wilson said. “We’re threats to them, and so if they feel threatened by us, and if they don’t feel like there’s a good escape for them, then they’ll come after us to protect themselves.”

(Stuart Johnson/KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson/KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson/KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson/KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson/KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson/KSL TV) (Stuart Johnson/KSL TV)

Here are a few tips from Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources on how to avoid making a bison aggressive if you encounter one:

  • If you see a bison and it stops what it is doing and starts paying attention to you, you are too close and should slowly back away.
  • If a bison is in the middle of the road, wait for it to pass. Do not get out of your vehicle.
  • If a bison is on the side of the road, feel free to slowly drive past it. But again, stay inside your vehicle.
  • If you see a bison in the distance, do not walk across the rangeland to get closer to it. Take your photos from a safe distance.
  • If you are hiking and a bison is close to you or on the trail, you should either back away and return the way you came or leave the trail and give the animal a very wide berth when passing it. It is OK to go off the trail if your safety is at risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Egeia Gillis...

Katija Stjepovic

Trooper rescues woman with dementia stranded on Utah highway

Vanessa Edwards couldn’t have been more thankful for a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who found her mother stranded on a highway near Brigham City.

19 hours ago

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists. (K...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Moab police investigate rash of mountain bike thefts

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists.

19 hours ago

drones lighting the sky above a crowd...

Eliza Pace

SLC Mayor announces drone shows will replace traditional fireworks shows in July

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the city would be replacing all traditional firework shows with drone shows citing fire danger and air quality concerns. 

19 hours ago

Body camera video shows Saratoga Springs police officers confronting Daniel Coello Villatoro on Dec...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Officer legally justified in killing Bluffdale man, district attorney says

A Saratoga Springs police officer was legally justified in shooting and killing a Bluffdale man in December after he charged at officers with a Taser, the district attorney announced Tuesday.

19 hours ago

FILE — Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler discusses the opening of a new temporary, emerge...

Madison Swenson

Applications open for vacant Salt Lake City Council seat

A seat has opened up on the Salt Lake City Council following Amy Fowler's resignation.

19 hours ago

FILE - The Milford City Office Building (Google Earth)...

Michael Houck

Milford City employees mass resign, city holds emergency meeting

Milford City officials confirmed that multiple city employees have resigned from their positions as of Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Park officials: Don’t get too close to bison on Antelope Island