Police investigating after shot fired into Daybreak home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Police are investigating after a family in Daybreak discovered bullet holes in their front door and a front closet door.

The family also recovered a bullet, according to one of the homeowners.

The woman, who asked not to have her face shown or her name used, said she was unnerved by the apparent shooting. She said she and her husband discovered the bullet holes Tuesday morning as he left the house, located near 10700 S. Beach Comber Way.

“We just saw, like, a ding in our front door,” the woman told KSL TV. “Then, we just took a quick look around and realized a bullet had come through our front door and then across our hall and into the closet door.”

The woman said when her husband took a closer look at the closet and found a bullet, the couple contacted police.

“I was kind of freaked out,” she said.

The woman pointed out that her house was down a quiet walkway between two streets and it was unclear where the gunshot would have been fired.

South Jordan Police Lt. Matt Pennington said investigators planned to take a closer look at the bullet recovered, as well as the trajectory of the shot based on the holes found at the house.

Pennington said officers were unable to find video in the area that revealed anything, but he said one neighbor heard a “firework” noise at approximately 9 p.m. Monday, which could point to a possible timeline for the shooting.

“I freaked out because we have a baby in the house, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s like the perfect height for her head,’” the woman said. “I’m just concerned that it might be, like, a kid that has access to a gun that got a hold of it last night and, like, accidentally shot it off.”

She said, alternatively, if it was an adult, she hoped the individual would own up to what took place.

“That’s what a responsible gun owner should do,” the woman said.

Pennington urged anyone with information about the case to contact the South Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.