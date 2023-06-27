The latest on Utah wildfires
Talen Horton-Tucker Picks Up Player Option With Jazz

Jun 27, 2023, 9:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Talen Horton-Tucker has picked up his player option to remain with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the news Monday, two days before the deadline for Horton-Tucker’s decision.

“Talen Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Utah Jazz for next season, agent Rich Paul says,” Windhorst tweeted.

Horton-Tucker averaged 10.7 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.2 rebounds for the Jazz in 65 appearances last season including 20 starts.

The 23-year-old shot 42 percent from the floor and 28 percent from the three-point line, but had several noteworthy performances late the regular season.

Over his final 15 appearances of the season Horton-Tucker averaged 20.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor and 31 percent from the three-point line.

The Jazz were 5-10 during the stretch.

Horton-Tucker provided depth in a loaded backcourt that featured Kris Dunn, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji last season.

Dunn is on a non-guaranteed deal heading into the 2023-24 season while Clarkson must decide on his own player option before the June 29 deadline.

The Jazz also added rookies Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh to the backcourt in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Horton-Tucker Prior To Joining Jazz

Horton-Tucker was a second-round pick by the Orlando Magic in the 2019 NBA Draft and was traded Los Angeles Lakers on draft night.

The guard was the youngest player from his draft class and averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in three seasons with the Lakers.

The Jazz acquired Horton-Tucker in a trade for Patrick Beverley last August.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

