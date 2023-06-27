BYU Football Adds Former Utah OL Simi Moala

PROVO, Utah – BYU football continues to add personnel out of the Transfer Portal. Former Utah offensive lineman Simi Moala has joined the BYU program.

He confirmed the news to KSL Sports. Moala’s first reported his transfer to ESPN 960.

“I have a family now and two kids. It was the best decision for my family and newborn,” wrote Moala to KSL Sports via text. “I didn’t want to move them with me. BYU was the best option for my family.”

Moala was part of the Utah football program from the 2018 to 2021. After the 2021 season, he entered the transfer portal and transferred to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. But Moala instead took a year off to be with his family.

He comes to BYU with one season of eligibility remaining as a collegiate transfer.

During Moala’s time at Utah, he was listed at 6-foot-7, 307-pounds as an offensive tackle. With the Utah program, he started 18 games up to the 2021 season, where Braeden Daniels then took over as the starter.

Moala is the sixth offensive line commit in BYU’s 2023 transfer portal cycle. He’s the 22nd portal addition that BYU has added since the conclusion of last season.

The other five offensive line transfers BYU added during this portal cycle are Caleb Etienne (Oklahoma State), Paul Maile (Utah), Weylin Lapuaho (Utah State), Ian Fitzgerald (Missouri State), and Jake Eichorn (Weber State).

BYU opens the 2023 season against Sam Houston on September 2 in Provo at 8:15 p.m. (MT) on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper