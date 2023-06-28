Driver critically injured in crash with semitruck on I-80, troopers say

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Four people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon late Tuesday night.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. when a van with four occupants rear-ended a semitruck while heading eastbound on I-80.

Two of the van’s occupants were taken to area hospitals in fair condition while the driver was hospitalized in critical condition. The fourth person had minor injuries, and the truck driver was not injured.

Roden said troopers were not sure why the van crashed into the semi.

